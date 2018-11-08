The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 08, 2018 | Last Update : 02:08 PM IST

India, All India

Scars only getting more visible with time: Manmohan Singh on notes ban

PTI
Published : Nov 8, 2018, 1:21 pm IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2018, 1:21 pm IST

Former PM said demonetisation's second anniversary is day to remember how 'economic misadventures' can roil nation.

Manmohan Singh asked the government not to resort to further unorthodox, short-term economic measures that can cause any more uncertainty in the economy. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Manmohan Singh asked the government not to resort to further unorthodox, short-term economic measures that can cause any more uncertainty in the economy. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: In a scathing assessment of the demonetisation exercise, former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said the "scars and wounds" it caused are getting more visible with time and the decision's second anniversary is a day to remember how "economic misadventures" can roil the nation.

The senior Congress leader asked the government not to resort to further unorthodox, short-term economic measures that can cause any more uncertainty in the economy.

Describing demonetisation as an "ill-fated" and "ill-thought" exercise, Singh said in a statement that the havoc it unleashed on the Indian economy and society is now evident to everyone.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a ban on then in use Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denomination bank notes with immediate effect. "Notebandi impacted every single person, regardless of age, gender, religion, occupation or creed," Singh said.

"It is often said that time is a great healer. But unfortunately, in the case of demonetisation, the scars and wounds of demonetisation are only getting more visible with time," the former prime minister said.

Beyond the "steep drop" in headline GDP growth numbers after demonetisation, the deeper ramifications of 'notebandi' are still unravelling, he said. Small and medium businesses that are the cornerstone of India's economy are yet to recover from the demonetisation shock, Singh asserted.

"This has had a direct impact on employment as the economy continues to struggle to create enough new jobs for our youth," he said, adding that the financial markets are volatile as the liquidity crisis wrought by demonetisation is taking its eventual toll on infrastructure lenders and non-bank financial services firms.

In his strong criticism of demonetisation, he said the full impact of the demonetisation exercise is yet to be understood and experienced.

"With a depreciating currency and rising global oil prices, macro-economic headwinds are also starting to blow now. It is therefore prudent to not resort to further unorthodox, short-term economic measures that can cause any more uncertainty in the economy and financial markets."

Singh also urged the government to restore certainty and visibility in economic policies. "Today, is a day to remember how economic misadventures can roil the nation for a long time and understand that economic policy-making should be handled with thought and care," he said.

The Congress has announced that it will hold a nationwide protest on Friday to mark the second anniversary of demonetisation.

It has also demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the people for "ruining and wrecking" the economy.

Tags: demonetisation, manmohan singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

2

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was 'you'll never guess' epic

3

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

4

Watch: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed when he meets a boy detected with cancer

5

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham