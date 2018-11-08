The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:25 PM IST

India, All India

BJP’s rath yatra to ‘protect’ Sabarimala traditions begins today

PTI
Published : Nov 8, 2018, 3:48 pm IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2018, 3:48 pm IST

Congress is also launching yatras to protect faith, fight communalism and explain to people 'politicisation' of Sabarimala issue.

Kerala government should 'apply its mind' and show seriousness to end impasse at Sabarimala, BS Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Kerala government should 'apply its mind' and show seriousness to end impasse at Sabarimala, BS Yeddyurappa said. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kasargod: The BJP in Kerala on Thursday embarked on a rath yatra from Kasargod to "protect" the traditions and rituals of the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala, which recently witnessed violent protests against the entry of women of menstruating age group.

The main opposition Congress is also launching a series of yatras from Kasargod, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Thodupuzha and Palakkad to protect the faith, fight communalism and explain to the people the "politicisation" of the Sabarimala issue by the CPI(M) and saffron parties.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the 'Sabarimala Samrakshana Yatra', former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa sought the immediate intervention of the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to end tensions at the hill shrine.

The Kerala government should "apply its mind" and show seriousness to end the impasse at Sabarimala, he said.

"We are not against the SC verdict. But sentiments of the people should be respected by one and all," he said, holding the ruling LDF and Congress-led opposition UDF responsible for the present impasse.

The Karnataka opposition leader later flagged off the rath yatra being led jointly by BJP state president, P S Sreedharan Pillai and Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) president Tushar Vellapally, from Madhur Siddhi Vinayaka temple in Kasaragod.

The rath yatra will conclude at Erumeli near Sabarimala on November 13, when the Supreme Court is to consider the review petitions against its September 28 verdict permitting women of all age groups to offer prayers at the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Meanwhile, Kerala PCC Working President, K Sudhakaran will take out a rally from Kasargod this evening which will be inaugurated by senior Congress leader, M M Hassan.

Various Congress leaders will also be leading rallies from different districts in the coming days which will all culminate at Pathanamthitta, where the Sabarimala shrine is located, on November 15.

During the yatra, Congress will inform the people how the Sabarimala issue was "politicised" by the ruling CPI(M) and BJP, KPCC President Mullapally Ramachandran said.

BJP-RSS and various other Hindu outfits have been on the warpath against the Left government's decision to implement the apex court verdict. The main opposition Congress has also made it clear that they were with the devotees.

The Ayyappa temple opened on Monday for the second time in three weeks for a two-day "Sree Chitira Atta Thirunal" special puja amid unprecedented security over apprehension of protests by those opposing the Supreme Court order, allowing women of menstrual age.

Tension had prevailed at the temple Tuesday as nearly 200 frenzied devotees tried to prevent a woman pilgrim, whom they suspected to be of menstrual age, from entering, prompting police to register cases against 200 persons.

Tags: sabarimala issue, bjp, rath yatra, b s yeddyurappa, congress
Location: India, Kerala, Kasargod

MOST POPULAR

1

Octavius, lone ‘male’ octopus in aquarium gives birth to thousands of babies

2

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

3

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was 'you'll never guess' epic

4

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

5

Watch: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed when he meets a boy detected with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham