The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 08, 2018 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

India, All India

96-year-old Kerala woman who topped literacy exam gets laptop

ANI
Published : Nov 8, 2018, 12:54 pm IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2018, 12:54 pm IST

The 96-year-old was earlier felicitated by Kerala CM Pinyari Vijayan for scoring 98 marks out of 100 in the state's literacy programme.

Last week, the nonagenarian had expressed her desire to learn computers. To fulfill this, state education minister C Raveendranath visited her home and gifted her a laptop. (Photo: ANI)
 Last week, the nonagenarian had expressed her desire to learn computers. To fulfill this, state education minister C Raveendranath visited her home and gifted her a laptop. (Photo: ANI)

Thiruvananthapuram: 96-year-old Karthiyayani Amma, who created history after becoming the oldest women to top Kerala's literacy exam under 'Aksharalaksham' scheme, was gifted a laptop by the state education minister C Raveendranath on Wednesday.

Last week, the nonagenarian had expressed her desire to learn computers. To fulfill this, Raveendranath visited her home and gifted her a laptop.

The 96-year-old, a native of Alappuzha district, was felicitated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinyari Vijayan for scoring 98 marks out of 100 in the state's literacy programme.

Also read: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma, who scored 98 marks in exam, felicitated by Kerala CM

Reading, writing and basic mathematical skills are tested in the examination, which was taken by 43,330 candidates.

The literacy programme was launched on Republic Day this year in order to achieve 100 per cent literacy in Kerala.

Tags: karthiyani amma, aksharalaksham, c raveendranath
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

2

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was 'you'll never guess' epic

3

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

4

Watch: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed when he meets a boy detected with cancer

5

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Knowing how much time the industry demands, it is quite a relief to see couples like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani take out time to be with each other.

Couples day out: Aamir, Kiran, Ranveer, Deepika, Tiger, Disha in the city

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her house which was not only attended by TV celebs but also our Bollywood hotties Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash turns starry with Shraddha, Kriti, Kiara, KJo

Prithvi Theatre Festival commenced a few days back and yesterday, a day before Diwali, the festival finally saw Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan make time, looking all too pretty.

Kareena and Saif ring in Diwali at Prithvi Theatre Festival, others join in

After Deepika Padukone began wedding puja in her Bengaluru home, Ranveer Singh was now snapped at the haldi ceremony.

Groom-to-be Ranveer Singh celebrates haldi ceremony with Shanoo

Mumbai's iconic Prithvi Theatre - the theatre foundations of the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoors - marks 40 years this November. It’s that time of the year again when Mumbai’s culture enthusiasts look forward to attend the most iconic celebration in the city - the Prithvi Theatre Festival. The festival will be held from November 3 to 14. Check out the pictures of Bollywood celebs at the inaugural of this glorious festival last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Prithvi Theatre turns 40: Ranbir Kapoor attends iconic festival

Aanand L Rai directorial Zero's trailer was revealed at a launch event in Mumbai on Friday, which also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. Check out the exclusive pictures from the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Zero trailer launch: From pani-puri to b'day cake and SRK's bauua pose!

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham