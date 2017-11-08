The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Nov 08, 2017 | Last Update : 05:00 PM IST

India, All India

WB nun rape case: B'desh man given life imprisonment, 5 others get 10-yr jail term

PTI
Published : Nov 8, 2017, 4:13 pm IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2017, 4:15 pm IST

The nun was raped at the convent on March 14, 2015 where the six persons barged in for committing dacoity. 

Nazrul Islam, a Bangladeshi national was on Tuesday convicted for raping a septuagenarian nun in West Bengal's Ranaghat town during a dacoity at a convent in 2015. (Photo: AP/File)
 Nazrul Islam, a Bangladeshi national was on Tuesday convicted for raping a septuagenarian nun in West Bengal's Ranaghat town during a dacoity at a convent in 2015. (Photo: AP/File)

Kolkata: A city court on Wednesday sentenced Ranaghat nun rape convict Nazrul Islam to imprisonment till death and the other five accused were given a 10-year jail term. 

Nazrul Islam, a Bangladeshi national was on Tuesday convicted for raping a septuagenarian nun in West Bengal's Ranaghat town during a dacoity at a convent in 2015. 

Additional Sessions Judge Kumkum Sinha termed the incident as a matter of shame in a state where Sister Nivedita and Mother Teresa had worked for the people.

Five accused, including Nazrul Islam, were found guilty of dacoity at the convent. A sixth person -- Gopal Sarkar was found guilty of harbouring the five criminals at his residence. 

All the six were also found guilty of criminal conspiracy for committing dacoity at the convent in Ranaghat, an otherwise quiet town about 80 km from here, in Nadia district bordering Bangladesh. 

Other than Nazrul Islam and Gopal Sarkar, the other four persons found guilty are Milan Kumar Sarkar, Ohidul Islam, Mohd Selim Sheikh and Khaledar Rahman. 

Apart from Gopal Sarkar, the five others are Bangladeshis and cases against them under Foreigners' Act are pending before another court. 

The nun was raped at the convent on March 14, 2015 where the six persons barged in for committing dacoity. 

They had decamped with cash from the safe of the convent. 

Tags: ranaghat nun rape case, septuagenarian nun, convent dacoity, gangrape cases
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

