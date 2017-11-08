The Asian Age | News

SC moved for booking Mulayam Singh Yadav in Ayodhya firing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has been moved on Tuesday for registration of FIR against former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav for ordering police firing against Kar Sevaks in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990, when they had gathered in connection with the demand for construction of Ram Mandir.

One of the kar sevaks Rana Sangram Singh in his special leave petition said that  Mr. Mulayam while addressing a public meeting on February 6, 2014 had admitted that he ordered police firing to win the confidence of Muslims. 

He said pursuant to this statement, that he had made a complaint before the Lucknow police for registration of FIR against Mr. Yadav under Section 156 (3) Cr.P.C. This was dismissed and on appeal both the additional sessions judge and the chief judicial magistrate, Lucknow declined to interfere. 

The petitioner challenged the order dated 23.08.2014 passed by CJM, Lucknow before the bench of the Allahabad high court, which refused to accept his writ petition. The high court held that the Magistrate has power to order investigation under Section 156 (3) Cr.P.C. if a cognizable offence is made out from the complaint and incident of firing was committed within his territorial jurisdiction. No part of the offending act was committed at Lucknow. 

