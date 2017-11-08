The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Nov 08, 2017

India, All India

Ryan case: In major twist, CBI arrests class XI student for Pradyuman's murder

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 8, 2017, 11:00 am IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2017, 12:04 pm IST

Till now a school bus conductor of the school was believed to be the prime suspect in the murder of the seven-year-old.

Class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in the washroom of Ryan International School on September 8. (Photo: File)
 Class 2 student Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in the washroom of Ryan International School on September 8. (Photo: File)

Gurgaon: In a major twist in the murder of Pradyuman Thakur, who was found dead in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon in September, a class XI student from the same school has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"CBI questioning a Class XI student in connection with murder of schoolboy in Ryan International School," CBI sources told PTI.

The student was arrested on Tuesday evening and is expected to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday, which will take a call on whether to treat him as a minor or major under the amended JJ Act (2016).

Read: Throat slit, 7-yr-old Gurgaon boy found dead at Ryan International School

The CBI on Wednesday demanded custody of juvenile student arrested in connection with the Pradyuman murder.

They also said that no sexual assault theory came out during their initial investigation.

"The CBI arrested my son last night (Tuesday). He has not committed the crime, he informed gardener and teachers," said father of the student who was arrested on Tuesday. 

Read: Ryan student's family to move SC in 2 days if CBI doesn't start probe

According to reports, the CBI picked up the Class XI student from Sohna Road at around 11 pm on Tuesday. 

The recent arrest in Pradyuman's murder case comes a day after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Ryan International Group CEO Ryan Pinto, and his parents, founding chairman Augustine Pinto and managing director Grace Pinto.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman was found with his throat slit in the washroom of the school on September 8, following which school bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested.

Kumar later confessed to the crime but his family and friends maintained that he was being framed.

The murder sparked nation-wide outrage with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) introducing new school safety guidelines. The Board said onus for safety and security of children in school campus shall solely lie upon the school authorities.

