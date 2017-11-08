The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:21 AM IST

India, All India

Narendra Modi, Belgian King hold talks on expanding links

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 8, 2017, 1:33 am IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2017, 2:21 am IST

The Belgian royal couple — King Philippe and his wife, Queen Mathilde — are on a state visit to India.

King Philippe of Belgium during the wreath-laying ceremony at India Gate, New Delhi. (Photo: AP)
 King Philippe of Belgium during the wreath-laying ceremony at India Gate, New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belgium’s King Philippe on Tuesday held talks in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral ties. The Belgian royal couple — King Philippe and his wife, Queen Mathilde — are on a state visit to India.

PM Modi tweeted, “India is delighted to welcome HM the King and HM the Queen of the Belgians. Held talks with HM the King of the Belgians. India cherishes the ties with Belgium & we look forward to diversifying bilateral cooperation.”

The MEA tweeted, “Special welcome for the Royal guest. Their Majesties, The King and The Queen of Belgium receive ceremonial honours at @rashtrapatibhavan, adding that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the Belgian King and held an “engaging conversation on expanding warm and friendly bilateral relations”. The MEA added, “PM @narendramodi receives His Majesty The King Philippe of Belgium at Hyderabad House on his 1st state visit to India”.

According to reports, the visiting Belgian king is being accompanied by six ministers and a high-powered business delegation comprising CEOs of 86 Belgian companies. India is Belgium’s second largest export destination and third largest trade partner outside EU. In 2016-17, bilateral trade amounted to $13.28 billion. While exports from India to Belgium accounted for $5.65 billion, imports from Belgium accounted for $6.62 billion, according to news agency reports.

Tags: narendra modi, king philippe, queen mathilde

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Watch how giant mirrors for the worlds' largest telescope are made

2

India home to 4th largest millionaire population in Asia Pacific with 2,19,000 individuals

3

Maneka Gandhi launches 'SHe-box' online portal for sexual harassment complaints

4

Google Apple fight for tough spot in best smartphone category

5

Meryl Streep clarifies comments about Dustin Hoffman groping her in resurfaced interview

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham