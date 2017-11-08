Narendra Modi, Belgian King hold talks on expanding links

The Belgian royal couple — King Philippe and his wife, Queen Mathilde — are on a state visit to India.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belgium’s King Philippe on Tuesday held talks in New Delhi to strengthen bilateral ties. The Belgian royal couple — King Philippe and his wife, Queen Mathilde — are on a state visit to India.

PM Modi tweeted, “India is delighted to welcome HM the King and HM the Queen of the Belgians. Held talks with HM the King of the Belgians. India cherishes the ties with Belgium & we look forward to diversifying bilateral cooperation.”

The MEA tweeted, “Special welcome for the Royal guest. Their Majesties, The King and The Queen of Belgium receive ceremonial honours at @rashtrapatibhavan, adding that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj called on the Belgian King and held an “engaging conversation on expanding warm and friendly bilateral relations”. The MEA added, “PM @narendramodi receives His Majesty The King Philippe of Belgium at Hyderabad House on his 1st state visit to India”.

According to reports, the visiting Belgian king is being accompanied by six ministers and a high-powered business delegation comprising CEOs of 86 Belgian companies. India is Belgium’s second largest export destination and third largest trade partner outside EU. In 2016-17, bilateral trade amounted to $13.28 billion. While exports from India to Belgium accounted for $5.65 billion, imports from Belgium accounted for $6.62 billion, according to news agency reports.