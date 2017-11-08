The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:21 AM IST

India, All India

India test fires subsonic cruise missile ‘Nirbhay’

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Nov 8, 2017, 1:34 am IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2017, 2:22 am IST

Sources said the entire mission, from lift-off till the final splash down, was a perfect flight achieving all the mission objectives.

Propelled by a solid rocket motor booster, Nirbhay, with a turbo fan engine, is guided by a highly advanced inertial navigation system.
 Propelled by a solid rocket motor booster, Nirbhay, with a turbo fan engine, is guided by a highly advanced inertial navigation system.

India on Tuesday test-fired its most sophisticated long-range sub-sonic cruise missile “Nirbhay” from the integrated test range (ITR) at Chandipur in Odisha’s Balasore district. According to DRDO sources, the indigenously-designed and developed missile with a strike range of 1,000 km was test-launched from a specially-designed launcher at 10.30 am from the Launch Complex-3 of the ITR. Sources said the entire mission, from lift-off till the final splash down, was a perfect flight achieving all the mission objectives. Propelled by a solid rocket motor booster, Nirbhay, with a turbo fan engine, is guided by a highly advanced inertial navigation system.

The maiden test flight of Nirbhay held on March 12, 2013, had to be terminated mid-way for safety reasons due to malfunction of a component, sources said.

However, the second launch on October 17, 2014 was successful. The next trial conducted on October 16, 2015, had to be aborted after 700 seconds of its launch. The missile was also test-fired last time in December 2017. There were reports that the test had failed even though there was no official confirmation on the reports. All these trials were conducted from the same defence base. Capable of carrying 24 kinds of war weapons, the missile is able to target multiple places simultaneously. After the missile achieves designated altitude and velocity, the booster motor is separated and the engine automatically switches on taking over further propulsion, sources added. Mid-way in its flight, missiles’ wing opens up by the commands generated by the sophisticated on board computer for stabilising the flight path.

Tags: nirbhay, integrated test range, drdo

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Watch how giant mirrors for the worlds' largest telescope are made

2

India home to 4th largest millionaire population in Asia Pacific with 2,19,000 individuals

3

Maneka Gandhi launches 'SHe-box' online portal for sexual harassment complaints

4

Google Apple fight for tough spot in best smartphone category

5

Meryl Streep clarifies comments about Dustin Hoffman groping her in resurfaced interview

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham