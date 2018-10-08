Woman stabs her blind aunt to death for refusing to make breakfast

Monday, Oct 08, 2018 | Last Update : 11:35 AM IST
Thane: A 39-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing her 75-year-old blind aunt in their flat in Thane's Khopat area, the police said.
According to police, the accused Sapna Kulkarni allegedly attacked Shobha Kulkarni in a fit of rage on Saturday when the latter didn't respond to her demand to make breakfast.
Police said Shobha was stabbed at least 15 times.
A case of murder has been registered.
Further investigation is underway in the case.