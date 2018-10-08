The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 08, 2018 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

India, All India

Watch: Jaw dropping stunts as Indian Air Force celebrates 86th anniversary

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 8, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2018, 10:45 am IST

The Indian Air Force came into force in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule.

A grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at the Air Force Station at Hindon in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)
 A grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at the Air Force Station at Hindon in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 86th anniversary today, highlighting the "untiring efforts and supreme sacrifices" made by its personnel, the Defence Ministry said.

A grand parade-cum-investiture ceremony was held at the Air Force Station at Hindon in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad). Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa, Chief of the Air Staff, reviewed the parade.

Air display and acrobatics by the Air Force’s various aircrafts, including Jaguar, Bison, MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and SU-30 MKI fighter jets as well as Rudra helicopters followed the parade.

 

 

The Indian Air Force came into force in 1932 as the Royal Indian Air Force under then British rule. The name was changed to Indian Air Force in 1950.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated the Indian Air Force on its 86th anniversary. "On Air Force Day, we proudly honour our air warriors, veterans, and families of the Indian Air Force. They safeguard our skies with courage and commitment," the President tweeted.

BJP national chief Amit Shah, too, extended his greetings. "Their bravery and commitment to serve the motherland is unparalleled. It is because of their dedication and courage that we are among the top air force in the world," Amit Shah tweeted.

Tags: 86th anniversary of indian air force, ministry of defence, indian air force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

2

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

3

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

4

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

5

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham