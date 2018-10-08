The Asian Age | News

Watch: Assam deputy speaker falls off an elephant, laughs it off

ANI
Published : Oct 8, 2018, 1:59 pm IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2018, 1:59 pm IST

The deputy speaker then stood up and was seen sharing a hearty laugh with those around him.

On Saturday, when Mallah was on his maiden visit to Ratabari, his constituency, after being elected as the deputy speaker, his supporters insisted that he sat on the elephant.
 On Saturday, when Mallah was on his maiden visit to Ratabari, his constituency, after being elected as the deputy speaker, his supporters insisted that he sat on the elephant. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)

Ratabari (Assam): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and newly-elected deputy speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Kripanath Mallah fell off an elephant during a procession organised by his supporters.

On Saturday, when Mallah was on his maiden visit to Ratabari, his constituency, after being elected as the deputy speaker, his supporters insisted that he sat on the elephant. But the animal lost his balance and Mallah slid and fell on the ground. He escaped unhurt.

The deputy speaker then stood up and was seen sharing a hearty laugh with those around him.

Mallah was declared elected uncontested by speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami under Article 178 of the Constitution of India on September 26.

