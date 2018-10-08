'Untenable': SC Sabarimala verdict allowing women of all ages challenged

The petition was filed by the National Ayyappa Devotee Association.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court has allowed women of all ages to enter Sabarimala temple. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A review petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the earlier verdict of the apex court which allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple.

The petition was filed by the National Ayyappa Devotee Association.

The plea filed by president of National Ayyappa Devotees Association, Shylaja Vijayan, said the September 28 judgment which had allowed entry of women of all ages in the hill-top shrine is "absolutely untenable and irrational, if not perverse".

On September 28, 2018, the five judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court lifted ban on women of all ages from entering the Kerala temple.

Soon after the verdict, some groups started protesting. The agitation gained momentum after the LDF government made it clear that it would not go in for a review of the apex court verdict.

The representatives of Sabarimala temple’s chief priest are skipping a meeting convened by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday to discuss the court’s verdict amid mounting protests.

Devotees of Lord Ayyappa protested in Chennai on Sunday, demanding the retaining of the age-old tradition of the temple.

A rally ‘Ayyappa Nama Japa Yatra’ was also held on Sunday at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar where Lord Ayappa’s devotees protested against the top court ruling.

Earlier, women of the menstrual age, between 10 to 50 years, were restricted from entering the temple premises. It is believed that the residing deity of the temple, Lord Ayyappa, is considered to be a celibate.