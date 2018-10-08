The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 08, 2018 | Last Update : 03:54 AM IST

India, All India

Naxalism will be eliminated in 3 years: Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Oct 8, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2018, 1:42 am IST

The minister said the force has killed 131 Maoists and militants this year while it has apprehended 1,278 of them and has effected 58 surrenders.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)
 Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI | File)

Lucknow: Showcasing the Narendra Modi government’s successful fight against the Naxals, Union home minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that Left-wing extremism would be eliminated from the country within the next three years.

Addressing a function at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp here to mark the 26th anniversary celebrations of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), Mr Singh said that districts affected by Naxal violence in the country have come down to about 10-12 as compared to 126 some time back.

“The day is not far, may be in a time period of 1-2 or 3 years, that Left-wing extremism will be eliminated and this would happen due to the determination, courage and hard work of our forces,” he said, complimenting the CRPF.

“I congratulate you on the kind of work you have done in the Left-wing extremism theatre of the country,” Mr Singh said.

The minister said the force has killed 131 Maoists and militants this year while it has apprehended 1,278 of them and has effected 58 surrenders.

The home minister said that Jammu and Kashmir, where the CRPF is deployed as the lead counter-militancy force, has always been and will be an “inseparable” part of India. He said militant incidents have decreased in Jammu and Kashmir and that the security forces have been giving a befitting reply to the terrorists.

“Some youth in Kashmir have been misled into militancy, but this force has ensured security in a commendable manner,” he added.

In an obvious reference to the killing of Apple firm’s executive by Uttar Pradesh cops in Lucknow, Mr Rajnath Singh said, “All the police forces are like civilised units and they should never do anything that will label them as ‘brutal’. One should know how to behave during crowd control and should always know how much and when to use force”.

The RAF is a part of the CRPF, the country’s largest paramilitary force with over three lakh personnel.

An RAF battalion has strength of over 1,000 personnel and it is equipped with gadgets and non-lethal weapons like pump-action guns, tear smoke grenade launchers and others to enforce security and law and order in case of protests or riot-like situations.

It was raised and made fully operational in October 1992. It has 10 battalions based in in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Aligarh, Coimbatore, Jamshedpur, Bhopal and Meerut.  Five of its new bases are in Jaipur, Varanasi, Mangalore, Hajipur (Bihar) and Nuh (Haryana).

Tags: modi government, rajnath singh, naxalism
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

2

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

3

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

4

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

5

Online bullying — A serious problem: Poll

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, 'Namaste England' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and 'Andhadhun' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu were spotted during the promotions of their film. Check out the latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Salman-Varun at airport, Arjun-Pari, Tabu-Ayushmann promote film

Members of the Kapoor family and stars from the film industry were seen arriving for the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away recently,

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Family, celebs remember ‘First Lady of B'wood’

Ahead of the film release, a special screening of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma debut film LoveYatri was organised in Mumbai last night. Salman’s friends Sonakshi Sinha, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Daishy Shah, Kiara Advani, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended this screening. On the other hand, AndhaDhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte promoted their film in Delhi College. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Iulia watch LoveYatri and Ayushmann-Radhika promote AndhaDhun

Nervous or excited? As the release dates of their films come closer, the teams of ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Loveyatri’ were at promotional events in Mu

Only few more days to go: Ajay-Kajol twin, Aayush-Warina groove for ventures

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham