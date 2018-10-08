The Asian Age | News

It is for govt, Kerala to take call on Sabarimala, says Anand Sharma

PTI
Published : Oct 8, 2018, 5:35 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2018, 5:35 am IST

The Congress had last week said there was no contradiction in the party’s stand at the national and state level on the issue.

Anand Sharma
 Anand Sharma

Kochi: Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday defended the stand of party’s Kerala unit seeking a review of the Supreme Court judgment allowing women of all ages to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala and urged the Central and state governments to take a call on the issue.

“They (state unit leaders) are the best judges to connect with the local tradition, historical practices and sentiments to ensure there is a balance,” he told reporters here.

His comments come amid protests in the state against the CPI(M)-led LDF government’s decision not to seek review of the apex court order and the state Congress and BJP expressing support to the cause of the Hindu faithful.

“There is a debate which is on and that debate should conclude in a healthy manner eventually. This is the essence of democracy,” Mr Sharma, here for a party meeting, said.

Replying to a question, he said it was for the Central and the state governments to decide on filing a review plea in the Supreme Court. “Opposition does not take a call on such matters,” he said.

Kerala Pradesh Cong-ress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran has urged the state government to convene an all-party meet to discuss the present developments.

He had said the Congress would support the government if it filed a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict, which lifted the restrictions imposed on the entry of women belonging to the age group of 10-50 in the hill shrine.

The Congress had last week said there was no contradiction in the party’s stand at the national and state level on the issue.

Congress chief spokesp-erson Randeep Singh Surjewala had said the verdict was final and binding and  there cannot be any discrimination on the ground of gender as per the country’s Constitution.

He had also said the Kerala unit of the Cong-ress was only expressing the sentiments of the people of the state by demanding a review of the apex court’s verdict.

Tags: anand sharma, supreme court, sabarimala temple

