The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:03 AM IST

India, All India

Cong must respect smaller parties for rainbow coalition, says Jayant Chaudhary

PTI
Published : Oct 8, 2018, 4:42 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2018, 4:42 am IST

Farm distress key issue in our campaign: RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary.

Jayant Chaudhary, RLD vice-president
 Jayant Chaudhary, RLD vice-president

New Delhi: The Congress will have to be “most accommodating” and give respect and support to the smaller parties for a “true rainbow coalition” to emerge, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice-president Jayant Chaudhary said Sunday. He, however, expressed confidence that a series of state-specific alliances, where like-minded parties would come together on an anti-BJP platform, was likely for the 2019 general election.

“Farm distress will be a key issue in our campaign,” Mr Chaudhary told PTI in an interview.

RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan, who was supported by the Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress, had triumphed over her Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival in the Kairana bypoll earlier this year and the Ajit Singh-led party has been advocating a “grand alliance” in Uttar Pradesh to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Mr Chaudhary, the son of RLD president Ajit Singh and the grandson of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, said both he and his father will contest the 2019 election. However, he added that the constituencies would be announced later.

On the BSP’s decision to go alone in the Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, he said BSP chief Mayawati had communicated her party’s decision with regard to the state polls through her statement. Asked if the Congress would have to be more accommodating to give enough space to the regional parties, Chaudhary said, “The Congress is the largest Opposition party in Parliament today. Definitely, it will have to be most accommodating and give respect and support to the smaller parties for a true rainbow coalition to emerge. But also, to increase the size of the pie, I think all the partners will need to not stress on individual sizes as much.” Talking about the farmers’ march to Delhi last week, the RLD leader said the demands raised during the “yatra” received a huge support.

“In the past, there have been many social agitations in Delhi with a large number of people extending support. However, never have we seen a government so fearful of opposing voices,” he said.   

Tags: jayant chaudhary, 2019 general elections, ajit singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

2

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

3

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

4

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

5

Online bullying — A serious problem: Poll

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, 'Namaste England' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and 'Andhadhun' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu were spotted during the promotions of their film. Check out the latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Salman-Varun at airport, Arjun-Pari, Tabu-Ayushmann promote film

Members of the Kapoor family and stars from the film industry were seen arriving for the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away recently,

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Family, celebs remember ‘First Lady of B'wood’

Ahead of the film release, a special screening of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma debut film LoveYatri was organised in Mumbai last night. Salman’s friends Sonakshi Sinha, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Daishy Shah, Kiara Advani, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended this screening. On the other hand, AndhaDhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte promoted their film in Delhi College. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Iulia watch LoveYatri and Ayushmann-Radhika promote AndhaDhun

Nervous or excited? As the release dates of their films come closer, the teams of ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Loveyatri’ were at promotional events in Mu

Only few more days to go: Ajay-Kajol twin, Aayush-Warina groove for ventures

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham