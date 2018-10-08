The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:02 AM IST

India, All India

Centre may extend Udaan scheme after J&K success

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Oct 8, 2018, 5:24 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2018, 5:24 am IST

Till date, the government has released Rs 350 crore for the scheme out of the total Rs 750 crore earmarked for Udaan.

Out of the 30,000-odd J&K youth, who were trained under its Udaan scheme, more than 18,000 have received job offers from prestigious corporate houses. (Representational image)
 Out of the 30,000-odd J&K youth, who were trained under its Udaan scheme, more than 18,000 have received job offers from prestigious corporate houses. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Buoyed by the success of Udaan scheme for youth in the trouble-torn state of Jammu and Kashmir, the Narendra Modi government may consider continuing the initiative beyond December 2018, which is its deadline.

Out of the 30,000-odd J&K youth, who were trained under its Udaan scheme, more than 18,000 have received job offers from prestigious corporate houses.

The Centre recently reviewed the performance of the Udaan scheme.

According to highly-placed sources, the Centre is likely to explore the possibility of continuing with the scheme for the benefit of the state after considering the fact that not only the youth from J&K have been getting job opportunities from within the country’s corporate sector, many of them are returning to the state to set up their own entrepreneurial ventures.

The Udaan scheme, which had been started by the erstwhile UPA regime in 2013 to train graduates, post graduates, and three-year diploma holders in engineering from J&K for a period of five years, is ending on December 2018.

The scheme is implemented by the skill development ministry (created by the NDA government after it came to power in 2014 by carving it out from the labour ministry) through its body, the National Skill Devel-opment Corporation, and is funded by the Union home ministry.

It was formed on the basis of the Rangarajan Committee’s recommendations and is an initiative towards capacity building of J&K’s youth, to make them employable.

The basic idea was to target 40,000 Kashmiri youth over a period of five years and exposing them to the best of the corporate sector and also, at the same time, providing access to the corporate sector to the talent pool available in the state, sources said.

Till date, the government has released Rs 350 crore for the scheme out of the total Rs 750 crore earmarked for Udaan.

Official sources said that because of the scheme, there has been a “healthy improvement in the skill levels and social stature of the candidates,” and therefore the possibility of continuing the scheme beyond its deadline of December 2018 is being actively considered.

Tags: udaan scheme, modi government, j&k youth
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

2

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

3

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

4

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

5

Online bullying — A serious problem: Poll

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham