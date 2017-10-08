The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 08, 2017 | Last Update : 05:47 PM IST

India, All India

Ready to fight 'short', 'swift war' in most befitting manner, if needed: IAF Chief

PTI
Published : Oct 8, 2017, 5:09 pm IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2017, 5:10 pm IST

The comments came amid China's muscle flexing in the Doklam Plateau and continued cross-border terror activities by Pakistan in J&K.

The IAF chief spoke on a variety of issues, including the possible security challenge facing the country, stating that the focus was to transform the IAF into a technology intensive force in the next few years to significantly enhance its overall prowess. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The IAF chief spoke on a variety of issues, including the possible security challenge facing the country, stating that the focus was to transform the IAF into a technology intensive force in the next few years to significantly enhance its overall prowess. (Photo: PTI/File)

Hindon (Ghaziabad): The Indian Air Force is prepared to fight a war at a "short notice" and fully geared up to respond to any security challenge to the country in the most befitting manner, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa said on Sunday.

The IAF chief also said that the uncertainties in the present geo-political environment in the region may require the IAF to fight a "short" and "swift war".

"We are prepared to fight at a short notice should the need arise," he said while addressing an event at the air base here on the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the IAF.

The comments came amid China's muscle flexing in the Doklam Plateau and continued cross-border terror activities by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

The IAF chief spoke on a variety of issues, including the possible security challenge facing the country, stating that the focus was to transform the IAF into a technology intensive force in the next few years to significantly enhance its overall prowess.

"I assure my countrymen that these men and women under my command are confident to take on any threat and fully prepared to undertake full spectrum of air operation and respond to any challenge in the most befitting manner," he said, in the presence of Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat and top echelons of the IAF.

Separately, in a message published in an IAF booklet, Dhanoa said the uncertainties in the current environment in the region may require IAF to act in varied challenging situations.

"The nature of conflict in the present geo-political environment may require us to fight a short and swift war for which we need to be alert and prepared to fight on a short notice," he said.

The IAF also presented an impressive parade with its jets and helicopters giving a glimpse of the force's lethal strike capability. Dhanoa also conferred Vayu Sena Medal to a number of IAF personnel.

In his address, Dhanoa also talked about the loss of lives of seven security personnel in the Mi-17 chopper crash in Tawang on Friday and said the IAF cannot afford to lose valuable lives and assets in accidents.

"Notwithstanding the high intensity of our flying, we cannot afford to have accidents and lose valuable lives and assets. Our losses during peace time is a cause of concern and we are making concerted efforts to prevent accidents and preserve our assets," he said.

Dhanoa said that after the terror attack on the Pathankot base, security has been significantly strengthened at all IAF bases to counter sub-conventional and other threats.

He also emphasised on the need to have joint planning and coordination among the IAF, the Army and the Navy to enhance the overall defence capability of the country.

"Indian Air Force is firm in its belief that joint planning and operations are the way ahead for which core competencies of each service must be synergised to generate desired effect and capability," he said.

The IAF chief also asked all air warriors to remain combat ready. "It is the duty of each one of us to remain combat worthy, whether on the ground or in the air, and also maintain our combat systems operational for any contingencies at a short notice."

Dhanoa paid a glowing tribute to Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh, who passed away last month, calling his demise a tragic loss for the force.

The IAF chief also highlighted IAF's acquisition programme and said setting up of a robust network centric operational capability is nearing its goal.

"We are in the process of acquiring new combat systems, upgrading and modernising our existing inventory of aircraft and weapons system with an aim to equip them with the latest avionics technology," he said.

In this regard, he also mentioned the mid-life upgradation of various fighter jets, including the Mirage 2000, the MiG-29 and the Jaguar fleet.

"The acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft in the next few years and an early decision on the indigenous fighter jet project will significantly enhance our operational capability," he said.

Dhanoa said IAF is fully committed in supporting indigenous development of high-technology military equipment in consonance with the 'Make in India' programme of the government.

"The induction of the advanced light helicopter, Aakash surface-to-air guided weapons, air-to-air Astra missiles and air defence radars are some of the success stories of defence indigenisation," he said.

Tags: indian air force, short notice, air chief marshal bs dhanoa, navy
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Avoid vilifying the man on the basis of unsubstantiated statements: Farhan on Hrithik-Kangana row

2

Legalising marijuana can increase use: French study

3

People prefer getting bad news without sugar coating: study

4

Apple confirms new iPhones have battery issues

5

Fewer newborns get whooping cough when moms get vaccinated

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Lighting Festival of Myanmar, is held on the full moon day of the Burmese Lunar month of Thadingyut. As a custom, it is held at the end of the Buddhist lent (Vassa) and is the second most popular festival in Myanmar after Thingyan Festival (New Year Water Festival). (Photo: AP)

Myanmar's Thadingyut Festival sees devotees light lamps to welcome Buddha

On 27 November 1895, Alfred Nobel signed his last will and testament, giving the largest share of his fortune to a series of prizes. These came to be known as the Nobel Prizes. As described in Nobel's will, one part was dedicated to

From science to literarture, here are the Nobel Laureates of 2017

A mass is held in honour of Saint Francis who is considered as the protector of animals (Photo: AP)

Brazilians get their pets blessed on Saint Francis Day

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham