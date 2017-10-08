ED may soon quiz Honeypreet Insan for Fema violations

Honeypreet was arrested on October 3, after being chased for over a month since the Panchkula incident.

New Delhi: With the Haryana and Punjab police probe indicating that Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, had allegedly masterminded and funded the Panchkula violence, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is all set to initiate a probe against the duo for possible “contravention” of forex laws. The agency, which is already collecting details about the assets of Dera sect, suspects that Punjab and Rajasthan-based hawala dealers played a crucial role in laundering Dera’s fund.

“Investigations by Haryana and Punjab police have revealed that Honeypreet allegedly provided funds to the sect’s supporters in Panchkula and sanctioned Rs 1.25 crore ahead of Ram Rahim’s verdict. It is also suspected that she has also chaired a meeting in Sirsa to plan violence. Now, the ED wants to know the source of her funding,” sources said.

After Dera chief’s conviction in a rape cases, his followers went on rampage, setting vehicles and railway stations on fire and damaging public and private properties. Thirty-six people were killed and more than 250 injured in violence in Panchkula and Sirsa. Honeypreet was arrested on October 3, after being chased for over a month since the Panchkula incident.

The ED is also probing the financial transactions carried out by Dera and Ram Rahim in the last two years, they said, adding that the Punjab and Haryana high court had recently instructed the Central agencies, including ED, that the probe should mainly focus on the Dera chief and his close associates.

“The ED is also scrutinising around 100 FIRs registered by the Haryana and Punjab police pertaining to Dera’s financial dealings”, sources said. The ED will soon register a case against Honeypreet and Gurmeet Ram Rahim under the relevant provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “There are also allegations that dera chief floated ghost companies for money laundering and also to adjust his unaccounted money. The ED is trying to ascertain the identity of Punjab and Haryana based hawala dealers who played important role in laundering Dera’s fund”, sources said.