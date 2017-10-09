Doklam standoff was resolved as India is a global power now: Rajnath Singh

Tensions rose between the two countries when China began constructing a road in the plateau at Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction.

The remarks came in view of the recent standoff between India and China in Doklam region, where troops from both sides were locked in a face-off for over two months. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the Doklam standoff with China was resolved because India has become a global power in recent times.

The remarks came in view of the recent standoff between India and China in Doklam region, where troops from both sides were locked in a face-off for over two months.

Speaking at the 9th Vishwakarma Jayanothsav in Bengaluru, Singh said, "Everyone was expecting that relation between China and India will deteriorate due to the Doklam issue, but both the countries resolved the issue with comprehension."

He added, "Had India remained weak, the Doklam standoff would not have been resolved till now. It was possible only because India has become a world power."

The Indian Army and the China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) had, on August 28, decided to disengage their troops from Bhutan's Doklam plateau after months-long stand-off.

Tensions rose between the two countries when China began constructing a road in the plateau at Sikkim-Bhutan-Tibet tri-junction.