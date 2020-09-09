Wednesday, Sep 09, 2020 | Last Update : 12:19 AM IST

168th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,280,613

91,723

Recovered

3,324,060

69,624

Deaths

72,830

1,008

Maharashtra92364165932227027 Andhra Pradesh5064934040744487 Tamil Nadu4692564101167928 Karnataka4043243007706534 Uttar Pradesh2718512057313976 Delhi1935261683244599 West Bengal1838651570293620 Bihar149027132145761 Telangana145163112587906 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat105671861343121 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8949066997360 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura161549342152 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
  India   All India  08 Sep 2020  Tensions soar as India thwarts China's intimidatory move
India, All India

Tensions soar as India thwarts China's intimidatory move

THE ASIAN AGE | PAWAN BALI
Published : Sep 8, 2020, 11:11 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2020, 11:30 pm IST

Cabinet Committee on Security headed by prime minister Narendra Modi meets as Ladakh stands on edge

PLA soldiers seen in the general area of Mukhpari and Rezangla in Ladakh. The Indian Army said PLA soldiers attempted to capture an Indian post armed with machetes, spears and guns.
 PLA soldiers seen in the general area of Mukhpari and Rezangla in Ladakh. The Indian Army said PLA soldiers attempted to capture an Indian post armed with machetes, spears and guns.

New Delhi: In a major escalation, the Indian Army said Chinese troops fired shots in the air on Monday to intimidate its soldiers as PLA troops failed to capture an Indian position in the Chushul sector. This is for the first time in 45 years that a shot has been fired at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The whole Ladakh sector is on a knife edge.

The Cabinet Committee on Security headed by prime minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Tuesday as tension with China is escalating in Ladakh. The committee the aggression shown by the Chinese army.

 

The September-November period is crucial as some call it the “campaign season” when climate is ideal for a war before snowfall blocks many of the crucial passes in Ladakh.

The Chinese army has been taken aback by India’s pre-emptive move to occupy some two dozen strategic heights on the southern banks of Pangong Tso on the intervening night of 29-30 August 2020 to dominate the area and keep a watch on a Chinese garrison below.

According to sources, Chinese troops on Monday night armed with primitive weapons, which looked like their traditional Guandao weapon (a single-edge blade on the end of a pole), and guns attempted to dislodge Indian troops from the heights of Mukhpari which is one of the highest peaks in the Chushul sector.

 

Since Indian soldiers were on the heights they could see Chinese action and they warned the Chinese to move back.

The Indian Army has now changed the rules of engagement after the Galwan Valley clash on June 15 where Chinese used improvised weapons including iron rods studded with nails to attack Indian soldiers. Now Indian army’s local commanders are free to use any weapon under their command if they are threatened by Chinese troops.

Still some 30-40 PLA soldiers are involved in a direct face-off with Indian soldiers in the general area in Mukhpari. The situation in the area is tense and even a small incident can trigger a big escalation.

 

Brigadier level talks were held on Tuesday to try to deescalate the situation.

The Indian Army dismissed Chinese allegations that Indian troops had crossed LAC at Pangong Tso on Monday and had fired shots in the air when approached by a PLA patrol.

Chinese actions came four days after defence minister Rajnath Singh had told Chinese defence minister General Wei Fenghe in a meeting in Moscow on Friday not to try to change the status quo at the LAC.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, who is expected to meet Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi in Moscow this week admitted that the situation in eastern Ladakh is "very serious" and called for "very very deep conversation" between the two sides at a political level.

 

In New Delhi a series of high level meetings were held on the evolving situation in the Ladakh sector.

Meanwhile, China on Tuesday hoped disengagement can be achieved as soon as possible through mutual consultations, flagging approaching harsh winter in the region.

We all hope our troops get back to their camping area and there won't be any more confrontation in the border areas. You know that place has a very bad natural condition and it is above a height of 4,000 metres. In winter this is not good for humans to live. So we hope, through diplomatic and military channels and through consultations on the ground we can achieve disengagement as soon as possible and reach consensus,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.

 

Asked about Indian allegations that it was Chinese troops which took provocative steps first, the Chinese spokesperson read out the statement of the PLA's Western Theater command spokesman on Monday alleging that Indian troops illegally crossed the LAC and outrageously fired warning shots on Chinese border patrol soldiers forcing them to take countermeasures.

“I also want to stress in this incident, the Indian side fired shots to the Chinese border troops first. This is the first time since 1975 that the tranquility is interrupted by the shots. And the Chinese side always stresses that both sides should peacefully settle our differences through dialogue and consultations. Confrontation won't benefit either,” he said.

 

The Indian Army on Tuesday in a statement said that at no stage had its soldiers transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing. It said it was the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress.

“In the instant case on 7 September 2020, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops,” it said.

However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner, said Indian Army. “The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. The statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience,” added Indian army.

 

Tags: india-china standoff, ladakh tensions, pangong tso, indian army

Latest From India

Representational image. (AFP)

Class 9, Class 12 students can go to school on voluntary basis from September 21

An IAF fighter jet flies over the UT amid the prolonged India-China stand off in the region, in Ladakh, Sunday. (PTI)

China's PLA confirms 5 missing Arunachal Pradesh youths found, to be handed over soon

Senior BJP leader Satish Singh Sikarwar joins Congress in presence of Kamal Nath. (Twitter)

Senior BJP leader and Scindia rival Satish Singh Sikarwar joins Congress ahead of bypolls

An Indian Air Force Hercules military transport plane prepares to land at an airbase in Leh, the joint capital of the union territory of Ladakh bordering China, on September 8, 2020. (AFP)

Russia urges India, China to talk and resolve border dispute

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham