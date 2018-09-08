PM Modi seeks investments in electric vehicles

Modi said better mobility reduces the burden of travel and transportation and can boost economic growth.

New Delhi: Pitching for clean energy and environment-friendly transport technology, Pri-me Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for greater investments in manufacturing of electric vehicles and smart charging facilities.

Asserting that mobility powered by clean energy is the most powerful weapon in the fight against climate change, he said the focus must go beyond cars to other vehicles such as scooters and rickshaws.

“Congestion-free mobility is critical to check the economic and environmental costs of congestion,” Mr Modi said addressing the first Global Mobility Summit ‘MOVE’, organised by government think tank Niti Aayog.

The NDA government has been aggressively batting for usage of electric vehicles, however affordability of batteries and lack of charging infrastructure in the country, are the two major challenges which it will face before moving any further in this direction.

Noting that mobility is a key driver of the economy, Mr Modi said better mobility reduces the burden of travel and transportation and can boost economic growth.

“It is already a major employer and can create the next generation of jobs,” said Mr Modi. Common public transport must be the cornerstone of mobility initiatives, Mr Modi said, adding that “clean mobility powered by clean energy is our most powerful weapon in our fight against climate change”. With CEOs of global auto majors in attendance, he informed that the government is keen on “investments across the value chain from batteries to smart charging to electric vehicle manufacturing”.

The government is targeting electric vehicles to account for 15 per cent of all vehicles sales in five years in a bid to curb greenhouse gas emissions and reduce dependency on fossil fuels. “My vision for the future of mobility is based on 7 Cs — Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean and Cutting Edge,” he added.