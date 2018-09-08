The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 08, 2018 | Last Update : 07:11 PM IST

India, All India

College student dies after touching live wire at station in Tamil Nadu

PTI
Published : Sep 8, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2018, 6:43 pm IST

Seeing a goods train carrying petroleum products at the station, Srihari reportedly expressed his desire to check overhead electric wire.

Despite being warned by his friends, he scaled the top of the train, touched the wire and died at the spot. (Representational Image | PTI)
 Despite being warned by his friends, he scaled the top of the train, touched the wire and died at the spot. (Representational Image | PTI)

Coimbatore: A college student died of electrocution on Saturday after he climbed atop a train in Coimbatore and touched the electric wire above it, police said.

Srihari, 18, from Nilgiris district and studying BCA in a private college had gone near the Peelamedu Railway Station to have tea with five of his friends from the hostel at around 4 am, the police said.

Seeing a goods train carrying petroleum products at the station, Srihari reportedly expressed his desire to check the overhead electric wire, they said.

Despite being warned by his friends, he scaled the top of the train, touched the wire and died at the spot.

On being informed by the friends, Railway police recovered the body and sent it for a postmortem.

Tags: college student dies, student touches live wire, live wire electrocution, railway police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore

MOST POPULAR

1

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

2

Photo: Ranveer Singh shares selfie with MS Dhoni, calls him 'Mahi Bhai'

3

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

4

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

5

Lonely religious people less depressed than atheists, they see God as friend

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham