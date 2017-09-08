The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:03 AM IST

India, All India

One killed, 13 injured after grenade explodes in Srinagar

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 8, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2017, 1:40 am IST

They were shifted to Sri Maharaj Hari Singh Hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

A policeman walks near a damaged auto-rickshaw near the scene of the grenade blast at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)
 A policeman walks near a damaged auto-rickshaw near the scene of the grenade blast at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: One was killed and thirteen others including a traffic policeman were wounded when a militant exploded a hand grenade at Jehangir Chowk, a busy intersection of Srinagar, on Thursday evening.

The police and witnesses said that a young man tossed the grenade towards a CRPF party at 6 pm but it missed the target and fell on the road and exploded, injuring 13 passersby and a traffic policeman.

One of the civilians died in hospital later. He has been identified as Maqsood Ahmed Shah, a resident of Kashmir’s central district of Budgam. A statement issued by the police said, “In the terrorist attack fourteen persons including a traffic policeman were injured.

They were shifted to Sri Maharaj Hari Singh Hospital where one of them succumbed to his injuries.” Meanwhile, an alliance of key separatist leaders- Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik- has called for a shutdown in Kashmir during the visit of home minister, Rajnath Singh, on September 10.

Mr. Singh will be visiting all the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir for three days from September 9 to hold a series of meetings to review the prevailing law and order situation and review various development projects and schemes with local authorities. The alliance in a statement said, “By observing the general strike, the people of Kashmir will show to the world community and the Indian leadership that by using military might against them or harassing their true leadership the genuine peoples’ movement in Kashmir cannot be crushed.”

It alleged that it was the home ministry which is running the affairs of Jammu and Kashmir directly from New Delhi and that the state government is only playing a “stooge”.

Meanwhile, two porters working for the Army were injured in the firing by the Pakistani troops in their latest ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch sector on Thursday, the officials said.  “The Indian Army responded to the Pakistani firing strongly and effectively, forcing the latter to stop the firing within ten minutes,” they added.

Tags: crpf, syed ali shah geelani
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Researchers find evidence natural selection ‘weeding out' a range of diseases

2

All you need to know how mega-storms are named

3

Scientists say aspirin could help treat tooth decay

4

Yangon: PM visits Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar's grave, pays tribute

5

Google builds a website for music lovers

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham