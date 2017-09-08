The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 08, 2017 | Last Update : 06:13 PM IST

India, All India

Marital rape case: Delhi HC adjourns matter for September 20

ANI
Published : Sep 8, 2017, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2017, 5:28 pm IST

The PIL filed requests that marital rape be criminalized and treated as rape.

Delhi High Court. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Delhi High Court. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking criminalization of marital rape.

The matter will be next heard on September 20.

The PIL requests that marital rape should be criminalized and treated as rape.

On Friday, the court was informed that a similar kind of PIL which was was being heard in the Supreme Court is has different grounds.

The court was told that the apex court is hearing a matter which concerns women who are between the age of 15 to 18 but the PIL which has been submitted in the Delhi High Court concerns women of all ages.

The court also appointed Senior Advocate Raju Ramchandran as the amicus curiae in the matter.

On September 6, the apex court reserved its verdict on a plea seeking clarification if a man's physical relation with his wife below 18 years of age amounts to rape or not.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by an NGO seeking to make marital rape a criminal offence.

Earlier, the hearing was to be carried out by the Delhi High Court, but they put it on hold after learning that the SC has taken up for hearing of a petition on a similar matter.

The HC then asked the parties before it to find out if the issues raised before it in the petitions seeking to make marital rape an offence are similar to those being heard by the apex court.

The NGO, who had filed the plea, is opposing this as they argue that while SC is hearing a plea questioning the validity of a provision under the IPC permitting a man to have physical relationship with his wife, even if she was aged between 15 and 18 years.

The issue before the HC is different as the PILs challenge the constitutionality of Section 375 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the ground that it discriminates against married women being sexually assaulted by their husbands.

Tags: public interest litigation, marital rape criminalization, delhi high court, indian penal code
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video of slap bet goes viral after Noida teen loses 25% of hearing ability

2

Media painted me an arrogant monster, was shocked about reports on me: Kapil

3

New study claims low-fat diets could be harmful

4

Mangoes may keep heart diseases, diabetes at bay

5

Having a pet in bed affects quality sleep

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham