The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 08, 2017 | Last Update : 07:36 AM IST

India, All India

Dhinakaran meets Governor, calls for floor test in TN

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 8, 2017, 1:11 am IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2017, 6:45 am IST

Political analysts said Mr Dhinakaran seemed to have knocked at the wrong doors since Raj Bhavan does not decide who gets to be the chief minister.

T.T.V. Dhinakaran
 T.T.V. Dhinakaran

Chennai: Embattled AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday met governor C.H. Vidyasagar Rao demanding a floor test for the government of E. Palaniswami.

Meeting Mr Rao 15 days after 19 legislators supporting him submitted a letter withdrawing their support to Mr Palaniswami, Mr Dhinakaran told the governor that the chief minister has “lost his majority” in the AIADMK Legislature Party since required number of MLAs — 117 — did not turn up at a meeting called by him on Tuesday.

“We apprised the governor of the latest developments and told him that chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami has lost his majority and is indulging in horse-trading to cling to power. To stop such activities, we asked the governor to direct the chief minister to prove his majority. The governor told us that he is watching the situation and will take good decision soon,” Mr Dhinakaran told reporters after the meeting.

Political analysts said Mr Dhinakaran seemed to have knocked at the wrong doors since Raj Bhavan does not decide who gets to be the chief minister.

Tags: t.t.v. dhinakaran, vidyasagar rao, edappadi palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Researchers find evidence natural selection ‘weeding out' a range of diseases

2

All you need to know how mega-storms are named

3

Scientists say aspirin could help treat tooth decay

4

Yangon: PM visits Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar's grave, pays tribute

5

Google builds a website for music lovers

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham