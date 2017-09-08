Dhinakaran meets Governor, calls for floor test in TN

Political analysts said Mr Dhinakaran seemed to have knocked at the wrong doors since Raj Bhavan does not decide who gets to be the chief minister.

Chennai: Embattled AIADMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Thursday met governor C.H. Vidyasagar Rao demanding a floor test for the government of E. Palaniswami.

Meeting Mr Rao 15 days after 19 legislators supporting him submitted a letter withdrawing their support to Mr Palaniswami, Mr Dhinakaran told the governor that the chief minister has “lost his majority” in the AIADMK Legislature Party since required number of MLAs — 117 — did not turn up at a meeting called by him on Tuesday.

“We apprised the governor of the latest developments and told him that chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami has lost his majority and is indulging in horse-trading to cling to power. To stop such activities, we asked the governor to direct the chief minister to prove his majority. The governor told us that he is watching the situation and will take good decision soon,” Mr Dhinakaran told reporters after the meeting.

