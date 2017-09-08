Cut delays in arms supply to CRPF, says Rajnath Singh

The home minister said the armed forces need to equip themselves with latest technologies to deal with the changing security environment.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh addresses at a conference on Role of Defence Public Sector Undertakings and Ordnance Factory Boards in Supporting Central Armed Forces organised by the Department of Defence Production at DRDO Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Home minister Rajnath Singh has stressed on the need to expedite supply of weapons and other critical equipment to central para-military forces by the Defence Ministry saying there was a need to put in place a framework for this involving PSUs dealing with the defence sector.

Speaking at an event held at DRDO where some equipment was handed over to the CRPF, Mr Singh said defence PSUs should work towards 100 per cent indigenisation and focus on the Make in India initiative in a bid to bring down dependence on import of defence equipment.

While welcoming the appointed of Nirmala Sitharaman as the new Defence Minister, Mr Singh hoped that the key ministry will work with new energy and strength under her leadership as women symbolise “shakti’’ (strength). Ms Sitharaman was also present at the event, the first one she attended after taking assuming her new charge.



“Procurement of equipment for CRPF is done by the Defence Ministry but it does not get the priority it should. There has been a delay in supply of equipment and weapons to them due to which they suffer so we need to put in place a framework for this,’’ said Mr Singh .

Ms Sitharaman congratulated the Defence Research Development Organisation and other PSUs involved in developing the weapon systems.

The home minister said the armed forces need to equip themselves with latest technologies to deal with the changing security environment. “Those involved in crime are using latest technologies. While sitting in any part of the world, anybody can make anyone a terrorist, they can hack.... We will have to equip ourselves with latest technologies to combat them,’’ Mr Singh further added.