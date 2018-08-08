The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Watch: Kerala police's KiKi challenge warning will definitely crack you up

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 8, 2018, 4:20 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2018, 4:22 pm IST

The 44-second light-hearted video clearly makes known the intention of the Kerala police -- attempt the KiKi challenge and face action.

  The video was shared over 9,000 times and garnered more than 2.5 lakh views. (Photo: Video screengrab)

Mumbai: After Canadian rapper, Drake's 'In my feelings' song went viral for its signature hook steps of dancing along with a moving car, police across Indian states made no delay in issuing warning over the dangerous consequences surrounding the popular KiKi challenge. 

Police forces also went creative with their warnings to grab the attention of the youth. However, the most creative advisory issued was by the Kerala police on Tuesday when they posted a KiKi challenge video on their social media page. 

In this video, as is with every KiKi challenge, a young man breaks into the signature dance along with the moving car. Now, one would expect the man to quickly jump back into his seat at the end of the song. But no, in a warning of sorts, the young man is quickly pulled into another vehicle --a police van. 

The 44-second video clearly makes known the intention of the Kerala police -- attempt the KiKi challenge and face action. However, the light-hearted video does not come across as preachy and only puts across the message clearly. 

The video put together by the Kerala police social media cell was posted on Facebook and Twitter. The video was shared over 9,000 times and garnered more than 2.5 lakh views. 

 

