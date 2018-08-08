One who worked hard without rest, reads Karunanidhi's coffin

Lines written on coffin were penned by Karunanidhi himself three decades ago and were also referred to in letter written by MK Stalin.

The golden casket in which the mortal remains of Karunanidhi would be laid to rest will have the engraving in Tamil, 'Oivu edukamal uzhaithavan, idho oivu eduthu kondu irukiran', meaning 'One who worked hard without taking rest, is resting in peace here'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chennai: After overnight and early morning court drama, DMK chief Karunanidhi will be buried next to his mentor C N Annadurai at Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday evening.

The golden casket in which the mortal remains of Karunanidhi would be laid to rest will have the engraving in Tamil, "Oivu edukamal uzhaithavan, idho oivu eduthu kondu irukiran, meaning "One who worked hard without taking rest, is resting in peace here".

According to reports, lines written on the coffin were penned by Karunanidhi himself three decades ago and were also referred to in the letter written by his son MK Stalin.

Five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi breathed his last on Tuesday after battling prolonged illness.

The death of 94-year-old political leader has left people across Tamil Nadu and hundreds of DMK cadres grieving.

The last rites of departed DMK leader M Karunanidhi are expected to begin around 4 pm.