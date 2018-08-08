The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 08, 2018 | Last Update : 04:50 PM IST

India, All India

One who worked hard without rest, reads Karunanidhi's coffin

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 8, 2018, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2018, 4:24 pm IST

Lines written on coffin were penned by Karunanidhi himself three decades ago and were also referred to in letter written by MK Stalin.

The golden casket in which the mortal remains of Karunanidhi would be laid to rest will have the engraving in Tamil, 'Oivu edukamal uzhaithavan, idho oivu eduthu kondu irukiran', meaning 'One who worked hard without taking rest, is resting in peace here'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The golden casket in which the mortal remains of Karunanidhi would be laid to rest will have the engraving in Tamil, 'Oivu edukamal uzhaithavan, idho oivu eduthu kondu irukiran', meaning 'One who worked hard without taking rest, is resting in peace here'. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chennai: After overnight and early morning court drama, DMK chief Karunanidhi will be buried next to his mentor C N Annadurai at Marina Beach in Chennai on Wednesday evening.

The golden casket in which the mortal remains of Karunanidhi would be laid to rest will have the engraving in Tamil, "Oivu edukamal uzhaithavan, idho oivu eduthu kondu irukiran, meaning "One who worked hard without taking rest, is resting in peace here".

According to reports, lines written on the coffin were penned by Karunanidhi himself three decades ago and were also referred to in the letter written by his son MK Stalin.

Five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu and DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi breathed his last on Tuesday after battling prolonged illness.

The death of 94-year-old political leader has left people across Tamil Nadu and hundreds of DMK cadres grieving.

The last rites of departed DMK leader M Karunanidhi are expected to begin around 4 pm.

Tags: karunanidhi, dmk, m karunanidhi dies, m k stalin
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

2

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

3

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

4

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

5

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham