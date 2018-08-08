Massive fire erupts at Bharat Petroleum refinery in Mumbai's Chembur

Seven fire engines and two foam tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze, officials said.

The plant at Mahul road in Chembur area of Mumbai caught fire at around 3 pm, official said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: A fire broke out at a refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) in Mumbai after explosions on Wednesday afternoon, a Fire Brigade official said.

There were no reports of any injury so far, he added.

Seven fire engines and two foam tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze, the official said.

More details are awaited.