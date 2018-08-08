The Asian Age | News

Karunanidhi gave me my first National Award: Big B remembers DMK chief

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 8, 2018, 4:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2018, 4:09 pm IST

DMK patriarch Karunanidhi died at the age of 94 at Cauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday evening after a prolonged illness.

  Amitabh Bachchan received the National Award for his film ‘Saat Hindustani’ from Karunanidhi. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Following the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, Twitter has been flooded with posts remembering the late DMK patriarch.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday paid tribute to Karunanidhi and recalled that he had received his first-ever National Award from the late leader. Taking to Twitter, Big B said:

 

 

Amitabh Bachchan had won a National Award in most promising newcomer category for his film ‘Saat Hindustani’ directed by Khwaza Ahmad Abbas. The award was presented to him by Karunanidhi in Madras (now Chennai).

Five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi died at the age of 94 at Cauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday evening after a prolonged illness.

