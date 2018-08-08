Karunanidhi gave me my first National Award: Big B remembers DMK chief

Wednesday, Aug 08, 2018 | Last Update : 04:50 PM IST
DMK patriarch Karunanidhi died at the age of 94 at Cauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday evening after a prolonged illness.
Mumbai: Following the death of former Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi, Twitter has been flooded with posts remembering the late DMK patriarch.
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday paid tribute to Karunanidhi and recalled that he had received his first-ever National Award from the late leader. Taking to Twitter, Big B said:
T 2893 - பிரார்த்தனை மற்றும் இரங்கல் , for the Honourable and dynamic leader Shri Karunanidhi .. I received my very 1st National Award for 'Saat Hindustani' from him, when the ceremony was held in Chennai that year .. he was the CM ..🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lu9Mc886EX— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 8, 2018
Amitabh Bachchan had won a National Award in most promising newcomer category for his film ‘Saat Hindustani’ directed by Khwaza Ahmad Abbas. The award was presented to him by Karunanidhi in Madras (now Chennai).
