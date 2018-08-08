The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 08, 2018 | Last Update : 08:07 PM IST

India, All India

‘Don’t act smart or will make you homeless’: SC slams builder Amrapali

PTI
Published : Aug 8, 2018, 7:42 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2018, 7:42 pm IST

SC would sell 'each and every property' of Amrapali Group to recover cost of construction of pending real estate projects, bench threatened.

The bench asked the group to submit within 15 days a valuation report of movable and immovable properties of its managing director and directors. (Representational image)
 The bench asked the group to submit within 15 days a valuation report of movable and immovable properties of its managing director and directors. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday warned Amrapali Group asking them not to play smart with the court or they will be rendered homeless. The real estate major is accused of delaying its projects to the detriment of homebuyers’ interest.

The court would sell “each and every property” of the firm to recover the cost of construction of the pending real estate projects, a bench of justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit said.

“The real problem is that you have delayed giving possession of homes. Don’t try to play smart or we will sell each and every property of yours and render you homeless,” the bench said.

The bench asked the group to submit within 15 days a valuation report of movable and immovable properties of its managing director and directors.

It also sought the details of companies that were looking after the maintenance of Amrapali projects and the funds they have collected and disbursed so far.

The apex court enquired about the details of its serving directors and those who have left the Amrapali group since 2008.

The top court, however, asked the power companies to restore the electricity at two projects of the group which was disconnected owing to arrears.

The National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Ltd had on August 2 told the Supreme Court it was ready to undertake the projects of the Amrapali group of companies, which has failed to hand over possession of flats to around 42,000 home buyers.

The bench had asked the NBCC to place before it a “concrete proposal” in this regard in 30 days on how they proposed to complete the projects, along with a time line of work.

The top court had earlier cracked the whip on the group for playing “fraud” and “dirty games” with the court and ordered attachment of all the bank accounts and movable properties of 40 firms of the real estate major.

It had directed the group to place before it the details of all of its bank accounts from 2008 till date and ordered freezing of bank accounts of the directors of its 40 firms, besides attaching their personal properties.

The group had earlier told the court in an affidavit that it was not in a position to complete the projects and hand over the possession of flats to over 42,000 home buyers in a time-bound manner.

Tags: supreme court, amrapali group, national buildings construction corporation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

2

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

3

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

4

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

5

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham