The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 08, 2018 | Last Update : 11:37 AM IST

India, All India

BK Hariprasad to be Congress candidate for RS Dy Chairperson post

ANI
Published : Aug 8, 2018, 10:23 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2018, 10:23 am IST

The elections will be held on the second last day of the monsoon session of Parliament, on August 9.

B K Hariprasad of Congress is party's candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson, said sources. (Photo: ANI)
 B K Hariprasad of Congress is party's candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson, said sources. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: B K Hariprasad of the Congress is party's candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson, said sources.

The elections will be held on the second last day of the monsoon session of Parliament, on August 9.

Until now, the name of Nationalist Congress Party's Vandana Chavan was being flagged as opposition's consensus candidate for the post.

Reportedly, Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Satish Mishra and Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien proposed Chavan's name.

The post of the deputy chairman has been lying vacant since June 2018 after the retirement of Congress leader P J Kurien. At the farewell of Kurien, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had urged the ruling and opposition parties to find a suitable replacement for the post.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Harivansh Narayan Singh is likely to be the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for the post.

Also Read: JD(U)’s Harivansh Narayan Singh likely to be NDA's candidate for RS Dy Chairman

Earlier on Monday, Naidu suggested that the deputy chairman should be elected by consensus.

The nomination papers will have to be filed before noon on August 8.

Tags: congress, b k hariprasad, rajya sabha deputy chairperson, monsoon session, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

2

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

3

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

4

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

5

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The last rites of businessman Rajan Nanda, who was Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s father-in-law, were held in New Delhi on Monday. (Photos: PTI)

Aishwarya, Abhishek, Kapoors pay last respects to Shweta’s father-in-law

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham