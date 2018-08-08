The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 08, 2018 | Last Update : 04:50 PM IST

India, All India

2 dead in stampede near Rajaji Hall where late Karunanidhi lies in state

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 8, 2018, 3:09 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2018, 3:09 pm IST

MK Stalin said, 'Those who are in power are trying to create chaos, but you have all shown the strength of the cadres.'

Several people have suffered injuries in the stampede that happened when the police were allowing them to enter the Rajaji Hall in batches. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
  Several people have suffered injuries in the stampede that happened when the police were allowing them to enter the Rajaji Hall in batches. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Chennai: At least two people were killed and 33 injured after a stampede broke out at Rajaji Hall in Chennai where the mortal remains of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi are kept for public to pay last respects.

According to reports, several people have suffered injuries in the stampede that happened when the police were allowing them to enter the hall in batches.

A scuffle also broke out between the Tamil Nadu police and Karunanidhi supporters who have thronged Rajaji Hall in large numbers to get a glimpse of the late leader whose body is kept in a glass casket.

Also Read: Watch: Cops resort to lathicharge after scuffle with Karunanidhi supporters

Following the stampede, DMK working president M K Stalin urged the party cadre to maintain calm.

Stalin said, "I did not want anything for myself. All I want is a fitting tribute to Kalaignar."

"Those who are in power are trying to create chaos, but you have all shown the strength of the cadres. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace," he added.

DMK supremo and five-time chief minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi, died at Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday following a prolonged illness. He was 94.

The last journey of Karunanidhi from Rajaji Hall to Marina Beach is expected to begin at 4 pm today.

Tags: m karunanidhi, m karunanidhi dies, dmk, mk stalin, stampede, rajaji hall
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

After Salman and Bharat team, Priyanka left Bhansali ‘in lurch’ too? Here’s the truth

2

Do you want a new pet? 'Domestication' genes found in foxes

3

If Priyanka Chopra doesn’t want to work with me, it’s okay, says Salman Khan

4

Elderly German men escape nursing home, found attending world's biggest heavy metal festival

5

World’s most Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon passes away

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bonalu is an annual festival of Telangana celebrated in Twin Cities Hyderabad, Secunderabad and other parts of Telangana. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Telangana Bonalu festival: Devotees thank Goddess Kali for fulfilment of vows

The event is a fundraiser for the Mayor's Alliance for NYC's Animals, which helps support more than 150 animal shelters and rescues in New York. (Photos: AP)

Kitty walks the ramp: Fashion show for cats sees benefits go to animal shelters

From a cat's fashion show to one lucky dog who survived the Greek wildfires, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham