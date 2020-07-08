Vikas Dubey's aide killed in encounter with Uttar Pradesh STF; another aide held after separate encounter

Amar Dubey carried a reward of Rs 25,000.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Wednesday killed an aide of gangster Vikas Dubey who was involved in an ambush in Kanpur last week in which eight policemen died, a senior official said.

Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000, was killed in an encounter in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district, Special Task Force IG Amitabh Yash said.

Hours after Amar's killing in Hamirpur, another associate of the gangster was arrested in an encounter in Chaubeypur area in Kanpur, police said.

"Vikas Dubey's aide Shyamu Bajpai was arrested after an encounter with police in Chaubeypur area. Bajpai, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 sustained bullet injury on his leg," SHO Chaubeypur KM Rai said.

Eight policemen were ambushed in Chaubeypur police station area when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after midnight on Friday.

Vikas Dubey, the notorious criminal who carries a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh, is still absconding.

"We are trying to nab him and our teams are on the job," a police official said.