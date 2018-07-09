Woman goes live on Facebook as man masturbates at Bengal station

The incident happened around 1.15 pm on Sunday when the Howrah-bound train arrived at the Bandel station.

West Bengal:

According to an NDTV report, the train was about to leave the Bandel station when the man began to masturbate in front of the women's compartment. The man fled after the railway staff took notice of this actions.

The man in his mid-50s made obscene gestures as some women looked away.

Women in the compartment didn't protest as the train was about to leave but a woman in her 20s pulled out her phone and went live on Facebook.

The woman in the video says, "These days everyone needs proof, so we decided to do a Facebook live. Let him do whatever he wants."

Her action against the man gave courage to others in the compartment and some women reported the incident to the staff before getting back to the train.

The railway police official said, "He appeared to be mentally unstable. We have informed the Burdwan GRP, but he is untraceable."

The police said that he boarded the train and fled.