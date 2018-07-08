Unnao rape case: Charges filed against BJP lawmaker's brother, 4 others

The 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by the lawmaker when she had gone to meet him with a relative seeking a job last year.

The victim even tried self-immolation in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence alleging police inaction. (Photo: File)

New Delhi/Lucknow: The CBI filed its first charges on Saturday against Unnao BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother and four others in connection with the killing of a person, whose daughter was allegedly raped by the lawmaker, in prison, officials said.

The CBI filed charges against Jai Deep Singh alias Atul Singh Sengar, who is Kuldeep Singh Sengar's brother and his accomplices Vineet Mishra alias Vinay Mishra, Birendra Singh alias Bauwa, Ram Sharan Singh alias Sonu Singh and Shashi Pratap Singh alias Suman Singh, all residents of Makhi village in the state's Unnao district.

The CBI has charged the accused of murder and other related offences, a CBI spokesperson said in Delhi.

During investigation, all the accused named in the complaint were arrested and are at present in judicial custody, the CBI spokesperson said.

"Further investigation, in this case, to look into the roles of others including an MLA, officials are continuing," he said.

Taking the charge sheet on record, Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI) Sapna Tripathi in Lucknow fixed July 11 for the purpose of taking cognisance of the offences mentioned in it.

The judge also directed for the release of Shailendra Singh alias Shailu from jail, as the CBI has exonerated him from the case.

CBI investigator Anil Kumar charged the accused persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder.

The CBI mentioned names of 76 witnesses and 53 documentary pieces of evidence in its charges. The CBI had registered the complaint in this case on April 12.

The 17-year-old girl had alleged that she was raped by the lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh's Bangermau at his residence when she had gone to meet him with a relative seeking a job last year.

She had been running from pillar to post and even tried self-immolation in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence alleging police inaction.

Her father had come from Delhi to attend the court hearing on April 3 for registration of a case related to the rape of his minor daughter against the lawmaker.

In the evening, he was allegedly abused and beaten up by the accused in front of his house during which he suffered serious injuries. He was also slapped with the Arms Act by the local police and put in jail where he succumbed to injuries in the absence of treatment on April 8.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar is the main accused in the rape case and is in jail at present.