Union min Giriraj Singh meets riot-accused right-wing leaders in Bihar jail

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also met the family of an accused of clashes in Nawada that occurred after an idol was vandalised in March this year. (Photo: File/ANI)

Nawada (Bihar): Days after Union Minister Jayant Sinha was pictured garlanding eight men convicted in lynching cases, another Union Minister, Giriraj Singh, has triggered a controversy as he met and extended support to several riots-accused leaders who are currently in Nawada jail.

On Sunday, Giriraj Singh also met the family of an accused of clashes in Nawada that occurred after an idol was vandalised in March this year. “They've always helped maintain peace in all situations. How can you call them rioters? The administration should see if they really incited violence,” the minister said.

The Union Minister on Saturday met Bajrang Dal’s Jitendra Pratap and Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Kailash Vishwakarma, who are currently in Nawada jail of Bihar on the accusations of rioting.

The meeting lasted for 30 minutes, where Singh inquired about their well-being.

He expressed his grief over the arrest of the activists saying that they were framed.

"It is unfortunate the way Jitu Ji and Kailash Ji have been framed. When tension arose during Ram Navami in 2017, they resumed peace in the area. They did the same when an idol of goddess Durga was vandalised in Akbarpur."

Giriraj Singh further accused the Bihar government of having a mindset of suppressing Hindus for communal harmony.

"It is very saddening to see that the government feels that communal harmony will be there only if they suppress Hindus. I request the state government and the society to let go of this kind of attitude," Singh said.

On July 3, Bajrang Dal convenor Pratap was arrested for the riots in 2017. On July 4, the supporters of Pratap protested against the arrest and took to the streets, which led to the arrest of five people.