Theft at P Chidambaram’s house in Chennai; cash, jewels worth over Rs 2 lakh stolen

PTI
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 1:36 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 1:35 pm IST

The finger of suspicion pointed at some persons working in the residence of former finance minister, who has police security for his house.

A senior police official told PTI that Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewels worth Rs 1 lakh had gone missing some days ago, with the theft coming to light recently. (Photo: File)
 A senior police official told PTI that Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewels worth Rs 1 lakh had gone missing some days ago, with the theft coming to light recently. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Cash and jewels valued over Rs 2 lakh have been reported stolen from senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram’s house in Chennai, police said on Sunday.

A senior police official told PTI that Rs 1.5 lakh in cash and gold jewels worth Rs 1 lakh had gone missing some days ago, with the theft coming to light recently.

The finger of suspicion pointed at some persons working in the residence of the former finance minister, who has police security for his house, the official added.

He said an FIR has been filed based on a complaint and that a probe was on.

Tags: p chidambaram, theft at chidambaram's house, congress
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

