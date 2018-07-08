The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 08, 2018 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

India, All India

Telangana student's family turns to crowdfunding to get body back to India

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 1:01 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 1:00 pm IST

Koppu's cousin managed to get over USD 50,000 in less than 15 hours through a crowdfunding campaign.

Sharath Koppu, a student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, was fatally wounded in the shooting at a restaurant called J’s Fish and Chicken Market on Friday. (Photo: File)
  Sharath Koppu, a student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, was fatally wounded in the shooting at a restaurant called J’s Fish and Chicken Market on Friday. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The family of 26-year-old techie Sharath Koppu, who was shot dead in a restaurant in Kansas City, US, have raised over USD 50,000 in just a short span of time to bring his body back to India. 

Koppu's relatives began a crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe after they heard about the tragic news. They managed to collect USD 25,000 in just the first three hours to pay for the body to be taken back to his hometown in Telangana's Warangal.

Raghu Chowdavaram, the victim’s cousin, wrote, "This could have been another beautiful life story if NOT came abruptly to a closure. Little did anybody know that life is about to take a big unfortunate turn on a fateful day of July 6th 2018."

The goal of the campaign was to raise approximately USD 40,000 and Koppu's cousin managed to get over USD 50,000 in less than 15 hours since the incident. 

Also Read: Telangana student shot dead in US eatery; suspect caught on CCTV

Koppu's parents had approached External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Telangana minister KT Rama Rao for assistance. 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj offered her condolences and promised to provide the required assistance to the techie's family.

Sharath Koppu, a student at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, was fatally wounded in the shooting at a restaurant called J’s Fish and Chicken Market on Friday. 

Kansas was in the news last year when city-based techie Srinivas Kuchibotla was shot dead by ex-US Navy veteran Adam Purinton in a hate incident at a pub in Olathe.

Tags: crowdfunding campaign, kansas shooting, university of missouri, sharath koppu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

2

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

3

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

4

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

5

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham