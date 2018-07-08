The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jul 08, 2018

India, All India

On Burhan Wani's death anniversary, restrictions imposed in Kashmir

PTI
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 10:45 am IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 10:44 am IST

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

Burhan Wani's killing had triggered massive protests and prolonged periods of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley. (Representational Image/AFP)
  Burhan Wani's killing had triggered massive protests and prolonged periods of curfews and shutdowns across the Valley. (Representational Image/AFP)

Srinagar: Authorities have imposed restrictions in parts of Kashmir as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order on Sunday - two years after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani was killed.

Restrictions have been imposed in Tral, in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, and in the Nowhatta and Maisuma police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said. He said the curbs have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order and to avoid any untoward incident.

Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

His killing had triggered massive protests and prolonged periods of curfews and shutdowns across the valley. As many as 85 people were killed and a thousand others were injured in clashes between security forces and protesters over four months.

The official said security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places across the valley.

Tags: j&k security forces, burhan wani death anniversary, security tightened
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

