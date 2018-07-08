The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jul 08, 2018 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

India, All India

ND Tiwari develops health complications, reportedly shifted to ICU

PTI
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 12:55 pm IST

ND Tiwari, the 92-year-old politician was admitted to the hospital on September 20 last year after suffering a brain stroke.

He has developed health complications, the sources said, indicating that he may have been moved to the ICU. (Photo: File/PTI)
  He has developed health complications, the sources said, indicating that he may have been moved to the ICU. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister ND Tiwari, who was admitted to a private hospital in New Delhi, developed health complications, hospital sources said on Sunday.

The 92-year-old politician was admitted to the hospital on September 20 last year after suffering a brain stroke.

He has developed health complications, the sources said, indicating that he may have been moved to the ICU.

They, however, did not confirm if he has moved to the ICU.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat in a tweet in Hindi said he had called up his son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari to inquire about the health of the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the hill state.

"Inquired about the health condition of former chief minister ND Tiwari ji through his son Rohit on phone. On behalf of all people of Uttarakhand, pray for well-being and long life of Tiwariji," he tweeted.

Tags: nd tiwari, health complications
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

