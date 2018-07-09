The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 08, 2018 | Last Update : 11:22 PM IST

India, All India

MP woman raises alarm after finding husband trying to rape 10-yr-old girl

PTI
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 9:24 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 9:23 pm IST

The accused, who is known to the girl's family, fled from the spot and a hunt was currently underway for him.

'Netam's wife followed him and raised an alarm when she saw the accused undressing the girl,' police said.(Photo: Representational)
 'Netam's wife followed him and raised an alarm when she saw the accused undressing the girl,' police said.(Photo: Representational)

Balaghat: A man fled after his wife caught him undressing a minor girl, in an attempt to rape her, in Birsa area of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said on Sunday.

"Saku Netam, 25, tried to rape the 10-year-old girl, a student of Class 5, while she was alone at her house on Friday evening. However, Netam's wife followed him and raised an alarm when she saw the accused undressing the girl," said Birsa police station Inspector Nilesh Parteti.

He added that the accused, who is known to the girl's family, fled from the spot and a hunt was currently underway for him.

"The girl's family filed a complaint on Sunday. Netam has been charged with trying to rape the minor as well as house trespass under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Inspector Parteti said.

Tags: attempt to rape, wife saves 10-yr-old from rape, wife raises alarm, madhya pradesh crime
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

2

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

3

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

4

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

5

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham