The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 08, 2018 | Last Update : 03:16 PM IST

India, All India

'Lynch Pujari': Kapil Sibal hits back at PM Modi's 'bail gadi' jibe

ANI
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 1:43 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 1:42 pm IST

However, a picture went viral on social media, in which Jayant Sinha was seen felicitating eight men convicted in the aforementioned case.

'8 accused convicted for lynching are garlanded by Jayant Sinha when granted bail. You got it wrong Modiji. They say your government has become: Lynch-Pujari,' Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted. (Photo: File)
 '8 accused convicted for lynching are garlanded by Jayant Sinha when granted bail. You got it wrong Modiji. They say your government has become: Lynch-Pujari,' Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Congress party on Sunday criticised Union Minister Jayant Sinha for garlanding eight men convicted for killing a meat trader and said that the central government has become "Lynch-Pujari" (those who worship somebody accused of lynching).

"8 accused convicted for lynching are garlanded by Jayant Sinha when granted bail. You got it wrong Modiji. They say your government has become: Lynch-Pujari," Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that people have nowadays started calling the Congress party as 'Bail Gaadi' as some of their prominent leaders are out on bail.

Read: Several Congress leaders are on bail, party is 'bail gaadi': PM Modi

Addressing a public gathering in Jaipur, the Prime Minister said, "Congress ko aaj kal kuch log 'bail-gaadi' bolne lage hain. Congress ke kai diggaj neta aur mantri aajkal bail par hain (These days the Congress party is being called as 'Bail gaadi', as some of their prominent leaders are out on bail these days)."

A Ramgarh Court had earlier sentenced 11 people to a lifetime in prison for their involvement in the murder of a meat trader in Jharkhand last year.

However, a picture went viral on social media on Friday, in which Jayant Sinha was seen felicitating eight men convicted in the aforementioned case.

Also read: Union Minister Jayant Sinha garlands 8 lynching convicts after release on bail

Jayant's father Yashwant Sinha also expressed his disapproval on his son's actions.

Read: Don't approve son's action: Yashwant Sinha on Jayant garlanding convicts

"Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed. That is Twitter. I do not approve of my son's action. But I know even this will lead to further abuse. You can never win," he wrote on Twitter.

Tags: kapil sibal, lynching incidents in india, jayant sinha, yashwant sinha, pm modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

2

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

3

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

4

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

5

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham