'Lynch Pujari': Kapil Sibal hits back at PM Modi's 'bail gadi' jibe

New Delhi: The Congress party on Sunday criticised Union Minister Jayant Sinha for garlanding eight men convicted for killing a meat trader and said that the central government has become "Lynch-Pujari" (those who worship somebody accused of lynching).

"8 accused convicted for lynching are garlanded by Jayant Sinha when granted bail. You got it wrong Modiji. They say your government has become: Lynch-Pujari," Congress leader Kapil Sibal tweeted.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that people have nowadays started calling the Congress party as 'Bail Gaadi' as some of their prominent leaders are out on bail.

Addressing a public gathering in Jaipur, the Prime Minister said, "Congress ko aaj kal kuch log 'bail-gaadi' bolne lage hain. Congress ke kai diggaj neta aur mantri aajkal bail par hain (These days the Congress party is being called as 'Bail gaadi', as some of their prominent leaders are out on bail these days)."

A Ramgarh Court had earlier sentenced 11 people to a lifetime in prison for their involvement in the murder of a meat trader in Jharkhand last year.

However, a picture went viral on social media on Friday, in which Jayant Sinha was seen felicitating eight men convicted in the aforementioned case.

Jayant's father Yashwant Sinha also expressed his disapproval on his son's actions.

"Earlier I was the Nalayak Baap of a Layak Beta. Now the roles are reversed. That is Twitter. I do not approve of my son's action. But I know even this will lead to further abuse. You can never win," he wrote on Twitter.