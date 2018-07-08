The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AP) LIVE| England vs India, 3rd T20: Hosts put to bat first, Chahar makes debut
 
India, All India

Karnataka court awards life term to man 11 days after murdering wife

PTI
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 4:50 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 4:49 pm IST

'This is the first time in Karnataka that a man has been convicted for murder just 11 days after the crime was committed,' police said.

Chitradurga District and Sessions Court Judge SB Vastramutt on Saturday sentenced Parameshwaraswamy to life and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. (Photo: File | Representational)
 Chitradurga District and Sessions Court Judge SB Vastramutt on Saturday sentenced Parameshwaraswamy to life and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. (Photo: File | Representational)

Chitradurga: A court has sentenced a 75-year-old man to life imprisonment for killing his wife, just 11 days after the crime took place.

Chitradurga District and Sessions Court Judge SB Vastramutt on Saturday sentenced Parameshwaraswamy to life and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. According to prosecution, the man had killed his 63-year-old wife, Puttamma, suspecting her fidelity, in Valse village on June 27.

"This is the first time in Karnataka that a man has been convicted for murder just 11 days after the crime was committed," Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Srinath Joshi told PTI.

Parameshwaraswamy was arrested within six hours of the crime, the investigating officer cracked the case within two days and submitted the charge sheet before the court, he said, adding the convict's son provided gave vital leads to crack the case quickly.

"Girish told us that his father often picked up quarrels with his mother and constantly accused her of having affairs with other men in the village. In one such case, he lost his temper and killed her," the police said.

Tags: man gets life imprisonment, sentence after 11 days of crime, chitradurga district and sessions court, murder
Location: India, Karnataka

MOST POPULAR

1

It’s a wrap: Emraan, Rishi Kapoor and team complete Drishyam director’s Body

2

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

3

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

4

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

5

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

more

Editors' Picks

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif are yet to work together in the same film.

‘Need help’: When Sonakshi Sinha called Katrina Kaif’s company ‘hazardous to health’

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of upcoming sports drama ‘Gold’ launched a song from the film at an event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay and Mouni Roy burn the dance floor, team gears up to strike Gold

Akshay Kumar, along with the team of 'Chumbak', unveiled the trailer of this Marathi film, which opened at the MAMI Film Festival.

Akshay Kumar unveils Marathi Talkies MAMI Opening Film Chumbak

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham