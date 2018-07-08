Upset with boyfriend, woman jumps to death from Noida’s TGIP mall

'Suicide note states that she was upset with the fact that her boyfriend wasn't willing to meet her or answer her phone calls,' police said.

Shivani jumped to death from the third floor of The Great India Place Mall in Sector 38-A, Noida. (Photo: File | Representational)

Noida: On Saturday afternoon, a 25-year-old woman jumped to death from the third floor of The Great India Place Mall in Sector 38-A, Noida.

According to a Hindustan Times report, police has recovered a suicide note from the victim's body in which she mentioned about the rift with her lover as the reason for the suicide.

The incident took place around 3 pm. Shivani (25) was declared dead on arrival by doctors at Kailash Hospital in Sector 27 by 3.30pm.

The TGIP security management said, "As soon as the woman fell from the third floor, the mall security management staff brought an emergency ambulance and took her to Kailash Hospital. Meanwhile, we also informed the police regarding the incident.”

According to eyewitnesses, the woman jumped off the third floor after sitting near an escalator for more than an hour.

"The suicide note states that she was upset with the fact that her boyfriend was not willing to meet her or answer her phone calls. It also said that she is taking this step on her own will," police said.

According to the police, Shivani was a native of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh and she was staying at a rented place in Barola village in Sector 49. She was employed with a private company in Noida for the past few months.