Monday, Jun 08, 2020 | Last Update : 04:30 PM IST

76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,392

10,770

Recovered

123,848

5,191

Deaths

7,207

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3168716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan105597754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
India, All India

Special flights out of reach for students stranded abroad

THE ASIAN AGE. | SMITHA N
Published : Jun 8, 2020, 2:27 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2020, 2:27 pm IST

Hundreds of stranded students and jobless unable to afford Vande Bharat flights

First Air India flight from Cairo to Delhi under Vande Bharat Mission. Twitter image
  First Air India flight from Cairo to Delhi under Vande Bharat Mission. Twitter image

Kochi: So what if the Union government  launched the special flight services under Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate Indians stranded across the globe during the national COVID-19 lockdown, a large section of the expatriates are unable to use the service due to exorbitant ticket fare. Students and those who lost their jobs are badly affected. In some cases, the ticket prices are more than Rs.2 lakhs which makes it impossible for them to return in special flights.

Tickets from Gulf region and few other neighbouring countries, from where Air India Express is operating therir services, are not very expensive. But, from European countries, US and Canada, the tickets are very high and sometimes even double the rate of the normal fare.

“Normally the ticket rates are in the range of 900AUD, but for the Vande Bharat flights, it's 1300 to 1700 AUD. Most of the first and second-semester students want to travel back home as only online classes are being conducted right now. But, many of them are finding it difficult to raise funds for their airfare. Though students are attending the online classes, Universities are not reducing the fees, which is another concern for us,” said Aravind, an MS student in Queensland University, Australia.

Sunil Kumar Bhardwaj from Punjab, a marine student in UK said that though he wants to go back home, he can’t afford the high ticket charges and the additional money to be paid for institutional quarantine back home. “I have requested my family to raise funds by some means and send it soon. Till then, I have to wait,” he said.

Due to the unaffordable flight charges, many students are waiting for the government’s decision on resumption of international flight operations.

Akhil Dharmaraj, a marine engineer from Kerala, who recently returned from the UK under Vande Bharat Mission flight said that he had to pay double the amount of normal fare. “I paid Rs.60, 000 for two-way ticket for normal flight service while I had to pay the same amount for one-way ticket in Vande Bharat flight,” he said.

“During this time of distress, when many have lost their jobs, students struggling with no part-time job and living in fear of the global pandemic, it is unfortunate that the government is charging heavy fare for Vande Bharat special flights. It is misconception that only rich people are studying in foreign countries,” said Prince George, a student in Australia, who lost the part time job.

Meanwhile, a group of students from Kerala studying in Al-Azhar University, Cairo, Egypt have sought the immediate intervention of the Union and state governments to help them to return. Though special flight has been announced from Cairo on June 15, they are not in a position to afford the heavy ticket price, according to reports by a regional media. They are apprehensive over the increasing number of COVID-19 cases reported in Egypt.

However, civil aviation minister H.S Puri has earlier refuted allegations of high air fare for Vande Bharat flights saying that the rates are reasonable when compared to the charges of evacuation flights of many other countries.

Tags: vande bharat mission, indians stranded
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)

Latest From India

Devotees undergo thermal screening at Mankameshwar temple after all religious places are open with certain restrictions, during the fifth phase of ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Lucknow. PTI photo

Record single day spike in India's coronavirus cases

A mumbai police personnel walks past a painted message at Marine drive in Mumbai. PTI photo

So far, 33 Maharashtra cops have died of COVID-19, over 2,560 infected

Health workers conduct thermal screening at a locality in Mumbai. (PTI photo)

2 Covid hospitals fined for violating Maharashtra government’s guidelines

A family spends a day out at the Juhu Chowpatty in Mumbai. PTI photo

Foul smell came from US vitamins company, not gas leak: BMC

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

2

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

3

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

4

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

5

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham