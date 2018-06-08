The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 08, 2018 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: Money worth lakhs being showered on folk singers in Gujarat

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jun 8, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2018, 12:27 pm IST

The practice of showering money during mehfils or musical evenings is not uncommon in rural India.

In Thursday's devotional programme, folk singer Brijraj Gadhvi was showered with wads of currency notes in the denominations of Rs 10-500. (Screengrab | ANI)
 In Thursday's devotional programme, folk singer Brijraj Gadhvi was showered with wads of currency notes in the denominations of Rs 10-500. (Screengrab | ANI)

Ahmedabad: Even though spending has become a cause of worry post demonestisation and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST), a report from home-state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that enthralled audience showered money on folk singers at a musical evening Lok Dayro in Ahmedabad. The money showered is believed to be in lakhs.    

The practice of showering money during mehfils or musical evenings is not uncommon in rural India.

In Thursday's Dayro programme, folk singer Brijraj Gadhvi was showered with wads of currency notes, worth lakhs. The notes showered were in the denominations of Rs 10-500.

BJP leader Jitu Bhai Vaghani was also present at the event.

Many believe that the act of showering money is not just in praise of the performer, but also towards a fund-raising cause. The money collected from the performance is often given towards charity or some social cause.

Folk singer Brijraj Gadhvi told news agency ANI, "This month is Parshottam month. I have been performing for free during this period. These folk singing programmes are for fund raising. The donations we get in this shows are used for charity."

BJP leader Jitu Bhai Vaghani said that it's with love and reverence that people do such acts and should be seen only with that intention only. Moreover, the collected money goes towards noble causes.

Tags: gujarat, gujarat folk singing
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

7 anti-ageing tips that every woman over 30 needs to follow, says expert

2

Video: Katrina offers Janhvi, Ishaan cake at gym, what happened next is interesting

3

Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

4

Security experts warn about IS group posing threat to 2018 FIFA World Cup

5

Woman’s tongue gets ‘pregnant’ after eating squid sperm in raw calamari

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham