The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 08, 2018 | Last Update : 09:00 PM IST

India, All India

Sorry: SC refuses urgent hearing on plea challenging K'taka govt formation

PTI
Published : Jun 8, 2018, 7:05 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2018, 7:05 pm IST

The counsel for the petitioner told SC that people of Karnataka had voted for BJP which had won 104 seats in the assembly election.

Supreme Court on Friday refused to accord an urgent hearing to a plea which questioned government formation in Karnataka. (Photo: File)
 Supreme Court on Friday refused to accord an urgent hearing to a plea which questioned government formation in Karnataka. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accord an urgent hearing to a plea which questioned government formation in Karnataka on the grounds that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's party JD (S) had not emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections.

"Sorry", a vacation bench comprising justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and Ashok Bhushan told the counsel who mentioned the matter for urgent listing.

The counsel for the petitioner, who has withheld his original name in the petition for "security purposes", told the bench that people of Karnataka had voted for the BJP which had won 104 seats in the recently concluded assembly election.

"People of Karnataka had voted for 104 MLAs from the BJP and somebody else became the chief minister. People have not chosen him (Kumaraswamy as CM)," the lawyer said, adding "why should the people of Karnataka suffer".

The Karnataka Assembly elections held on May 12 for 222 of the 224 seats had resulted in a hung assembly with the BJP getting 104 seats, the Congress winning 78 and JD(S) 37.

Initially, Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited BJP to form the government after which B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

Yeddyurappa had later resigned without facing the trust vote on the floor of the House. Following his resignation, the Congress-JD (S) combine was invited to form the government and Kumaraswamy was sworn in as the chief minister.

Tags: supreme court, h d kumaraswamy, jd (s), bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

2

7 anti-ageing tips that every woman over 30 needs to follow, says expert

3

Video: Katrina offers Janhvi, Ishaan cake at gym, what happened next is interesting

4

Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

5

Security experts warn about IS group posing threat to 2018 FIFA World Cup

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham