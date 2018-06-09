The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 08, 2018 | Last Update : 10:34 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis gets death threat from Maoist groups

PTI
Published : Jun 8, 2018, 8:46 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2018, 8:45 pm IST

Two letters have been received from left-wing extremists, mentioning that Gadchiroli encounter would be avenged.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family members have received a death threat from Maoist organisations in connection with Gadchiroli encounter. (Photo: File)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family members have received a death threat from Maoist organisations in connection with Gadchiroli encounter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family members have received a death threat from Maoist organisations in connection with Gadchiroli encounter, wherein 40 Maoists were killed by the security forces in April.

According to sources in the Maharashtra home department, two letters, addressed to the office of the chief minister, have been received from the left-wing extremists, mentioning that the Gadchiroli encounter would be avenged.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, scrutinising every detail of the letter.

On April 20, an encounter broke out between Maharashtra police's C-60 commandos and Naxals in the district's Boriya forest area after the police team was fired upon and they retaliated, leaving 31 Naxals dead. Six more were killed the next day in the Jimalgatta forest area.

Said to be the biggest encounter in Maharashtra yet, several bodies were recovered from different locations in the district in the following days, taking the death toll to 40.

Earlier on Friday, Pune Police intercepted an internal communication of Maoists in which it has been revealed that they were planning a "Rajiv Gandhi-type" assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: Maoists planning to kill PM Modi in 'Rajiv Gandhi type' incident: Pune cops

The police told a court on Thursday that they seized a letter from the residence of one of the five people they had arrested in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, death threat, gadchiroli encounter, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

10 delicacies you must savour this monsoon

2

7 anti-ageing tips that every woman over 30 needs to follow, says expert

3

Video: Katrina offers Janhvi, Ishaan cake at gym, what happened next is interesting

4

Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

5

Security experts warn about IS group posing threat to 2018 FIFA World Cup

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Several Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the launch of a resto bar in Pune on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant, Disha, Mouni, Sidharth, Esha, others glam it up at Pune event

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham