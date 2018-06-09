Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis gets death threat from Maoist groups

Two letters have been received from left-wing extremists, mentioning that Gadchiroli encounter would be avenged.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family members have received a death threat from Maoist organisations in connection with Gadchiroli encounter. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his family members have received a death threat from Maoist organisations in connection with Gadchiroli encounter, wherein 40 Maoists were killed by the security forces in April.

According to sources in the Maharashtra home department, two letters, addressed to the office of the chief minister, have been received from the left-wing extremists, mentioning that the Gadchiroli encounter would be avenged.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter, scrutinising every detail of the letter.

On April 20, an encounter broke out between Maharashtra police's C-60 commandos and Naxals in the district's Boriya forest area after the police team was fired upon and they retaliated, leaving 31 Naxals dead. Six more were killed the next day in the Jimalgatta forest area.

Said to be the biggest encounter in Maharashtra yet, several bodies were recovered from different locations in the district in the following days, taking the death toll to 40.

Earlier on Friday, Pune Police intercepted an internal communication of Maoists in which it has been revealed that they were planning a "Rajiv Gandhi-type" assassination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The police told a court on Thursday that they seized a letter from the residence of one of the five people they had arrested in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.