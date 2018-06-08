The Asian Age | News



Kenyan woman gang-raped in Gurgaon, police arrest 3 accused

The woman was on her way home, in south Delhi's Chattarpur area, when the incident took place at Gurgaon's Bristol Chowk on MG Road.

On the pretext of offering the woman a lift, the men gang-raped her. The incident took place around 12:30 am and the Gurgaon police have arrested three men. (Photo: ANI/Twittter)
 On the pretext of offering the woman a lift, the men gang-raped her. The incident took place around 12:30 am and the Gurgaon police have arrested three men. (Photo: ANI/Twittter)

Gurgaon: A Kenyan woman was gang-raped by a group of men on Thursday night when she was waiting for a cab. The 30-year-old woman was returning from a party in south Delhi's Chattarpur area and was offered a lift by the trio. 

On the pretext of offering the woman a lift, the men gang-raped her. The incident took place around 12:30 am and the Gurgaon police have arrested three men. 

"The accused picked up the victim from Bristol Chowk of MG Road where the incident took place. A team was made on the basis of the victim's complaint, who have arrested the trio from Ghata village and Behrampur village," Kuldeep Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Gurgaon, told ANI.

According to an NDTV report, the woman was taken to a makeshift shanty on Gold Course Extension Road where two other accomplices joined them. The five men were in an inebriated state when they raped her.

They also threatened the survivor of dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police. The accused escaped immediately after the act. However, the woman managed to note down the vehicle's registration number.

"We have registered an FIR against the men under Section 376D (gang rape) of the IPC and have recorded the victim's statement under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code. The victim's medical test will be conducted soon," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: crime against women, kenyan woman attacked, gangrape case, ipc
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

